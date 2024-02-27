Kelly Rowland Shows Off Lustrous Bob After Using Cécred

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Kelly Rowland is supporting her bestie Beyoncé’s new haircare line, Cécred. In a video shared by Kelly Rowland’s hairstylist @sosheargenius, the Mea Culpa star could be seen using an assortment of products from the Grammy award-winner’s new line to style her crown into a beautiful asymmetrical bob.

Kelly Rowland Uses Cécred

At the beginning of the video, Rowland’s hairstylist used Cécred’s hydrating shampoo to wash and prep the star’s curly hair. After a good lather and rinse, the stylist went in with the brand’s moisturizing deep conditioner, making sure to cover all strands of the former Destiny’s Child singer’s hair in the thick substance. Rowland’s tresses looked healthy and radiant after the hydrating process.

To achieve the crooner’s asymmetrical bob, her trusted hairstylist parted the celeb’s crown into sections, before flat-ironing and bumping each row to perfection. At the end of the fun clip, the “Motivation” artist beamed from ear to ear as she shook her beautiful bob from side to side. Her stylist added the brand’s nourishing hair oil for extra sheen.

What is Cécred?

As previously reported, earlier this month, Beyoncé launched her long-awaited haircare brand, Cécred, to the public. The lush and hydrating products are inspired by her mother, Tina Knowles, who was a hairdresser who owned and operated a salon, years before the star became an unstoppable force in music.

According to the brand’s website, Cécred products cater to textured hair, using advanced science and some of Tina’s haircare secrets to help people keep their tresses moisturized and healthy.

“It was important to honor past rituals while infusing our personal touch by adding advanced science to build new sacred rituals. The result was haircare defined by its performance, quality, and intention,” Beyoncé shared in a statement.

The “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” singer described her new line as “Haircare that isn’t put into the same box others have tried to put me in as a Black woman throughout my career.”

We love to see Cécred changing the haircare game.



