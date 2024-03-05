Reesa Teesa Tells ‘The Cut’ What She Needs In An Ideal Man

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Reesa Teesa is not done telling her story – or looking for love. The famed TikToker has been around the Big Apple, speaking with media from Good Morning America to the Tamron Hall Show about life, love and TikTok.

She also sat down with the Cut and NY Magazine for an interview and an engaging conversation on the characteristics of her ideal mate, three essential dating tips and questions she recommends women ask on a first date. The outlets shared Reesa’s tips on their Instagram accounts.

‘Just because you paid, doesn’t mean you’re getting laid’: Reesa Teesa on setting expectations.

“Number one: We’re not doing this whole be late. No, sir, I need you to be on time. If I take time to meet you, I need you to be on time as well,” Reesa jokes in the video, wearing a purple sweater dress from Hanifa.

She continued with her top tips, saying, “Number two: You didn’t confirm? I’m not going. I need to hear from you to confirm the day of that we’re still meeting up. Otherwise, it will be me, Netflix and Stella Rosa.”

Reesa’s third dating tip is a “girlfriend classic.” Group chats across America, podcasts and relationship experts all have discussed it when addressing dating and men’s expectations.

Reesa tells the camera, “Just because you paid doesn’t mean you are getting laid. Try that with someone else.”

Reesa’s relatable Instagram video is another example of how the Atlantan still has us in a chokehold. The video also shows how many of us are on a journey to find love despite the dating pool sometimes having “piss and pee in it.”

Reesa Teesa on growing up with a single mom, fast fame and Tyler Perry.

Reesa, whose real name is Tareasa, tells the Cut she hopes her original 50-part series serves as a cautionary tale to those who may ignore apparent red flags when looking for love.

Her DMs have been flooded with fans sharing their stories and experiences. “There are a lot of people who are really not sure who the heck they are with. And they are afraid to look deeper,” she tells Angelina Chapin.

Fans aren’t just reaching out on social media; they recognize her in public and stop her everywhere. The influencer says she is getting used to the fame, adjusting to a more public life amid her 9-5 law enforcement job and learning how to leverage her overnight frenzy into financial success.

Sis is looking to secure the bag – and we don’t blame her. Her name (and story) remains in the headlines – and her TikTok is still growing. Production companies, networks and agents are interested in making movies about her life. Tyler Perry has even jumped in her DMs.

But Reesa isn’t naive either. She adds in her interview, “As quickly as this has happened is as quickly as you will find yourself on your ass. No job, no money, no friends, because you were feeling yourself too much because you ended up on Good Morning America.”

So, “Who TF is Reesa Teesa now?” A woman evolving, dating, thriving and still unapologetically owning her story.

Read her entire the Cut interview here.

Reesa Teesa Tells ‘The Cut’ What She Needs In An Ideal Man was originally published on hellobeautiful.com