Cardi B Addresses Outrage Over Coach Bag Diss: “I’ma Buy Me A Coach Bag Tomorrow”

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B is no stranger to setting the internet ablaze through public drama or through her strait-no-chaser commentary. But this time she stepped into the fire with her new freestyle “Like What,” which included what appeared to be a sneak diss against Coach bags and, by extension, those who purchase them.

In the new song, which Cardi released Friday, the “Bodak Yellow” artist raps, “Classy and a c*nt / Blocks and money getting spun / Like, like what? / Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want.”

That last bar is where Coach customers had to do a double-take and ask why the WAPstress is coming for their favorite accessory brand.

To be fair, a lot of folks on X appeared to be more offended on behalf of the company itself than they are for its consumers. Like, damn, what Coach do to Cardi?

Either way, on Sunday, Cardi posted a video of herself addressing the controversy she unwittingly stirred up and essentially explaining that it’s a NYC thang and that Cam’ron dissed Coach first.

From Hip Hop DX:

“Yo, I’m getting jumped,” she began. “I be feeling like people from New York, like … we live in our own little world, right? I’m getting jumped because everybody’s like ‘Bitch, what’s wrong with Coach?’” Cardi went on to reminisce about rocking her favorite Coach rain boots non-stop during high school. She then playfully referenced Cam’ron and Vado’s “Hey Muma” from 2011, teasing that only “real New Yorkers” would get it. “In 2011, everybody started getting rid of their Coach shit. Honest truth, it was really because of Cam’ron,” suggested Cardi, describing herself as a true Dipset fan. On “Hey Muma,” Cam spits, “Yo, girl, get a notepad / You ain’t got no swag / And you so fine, it’s so sad / Still riding coach, need a Coach bag / Let me coach you, no coach tags / Get rid of that Coach bag.” Cardi continued, “When I was doing this song, that’s what I was thinking about. It’s like, ‘Bitch, do you want that or do you want this? You want a Chanel or you want this bag?’ Now everybody’s jumping me, I’m not trying to be on some rich shit and everything. This is just a real New York shit. I ain’t trying to offend none of y’all. I’ma buy me a Coach bag tomorrow, you hear me?”

Welp, hope that clears things up.

Of course, maybe we should also consider not letting celebrities influence how we feel about the things we like. Maybe we should start there.

Cardi B Addresses Outrage Over Coach Bag Diss: “I’ma Buy Me A Coach Bag Tomorrow” was originally published on hiphopwired.com