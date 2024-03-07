Things just got a little more exciting for boxing fans in the DFW as Mike Tyson and Jake Paul announced their fight Saturday July 20 in Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium. The fight will also stream on Netflix as one of the first combat sports to broadcast live on the platform.
In a statement, Mike Tyson said, “I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.” See below Jake Paul’s announcement for the event!
VISIT AT&T STADIUM WEBSITE TO LEARN MORE
The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack
The post Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Fight Is Coming To AT&T Stadium appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Fight Is Coming To AT&T Stadium was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Ayesha Curry Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Steph Curry
-
And You Woo Woo WHAT?! ‘Embarrassed’ Jeffrey Osborne Concertgoers Seek $2M In Emotional Distress Lawsuit
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Prayers Up: Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Dementia, Primary Progressive Aphasia
-
Enter to Win: The Ultimate Mahalia Meet and Greet Experience!
-
Former Rockets Player Robert Reid Dead at 68
-
Gary Owen's Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Puts Him On Blast Amid Divorce
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨