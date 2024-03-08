Oprah Winfrey, after her recent departure from the board of WeightWatchers, is making headlines again with her upcoming hour-long ABC primetime special focused on weight loss drugs.

Titled “An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution,” the show is set to air later this month. In a statement, Oprah expressed the personal significance of the topic, aiming to address the struggles of millions worldwide dealing with weight and obesity.

For the special, Oprah has gathered medical experts like Dr. W. Scott Butsch from the Cleveland Clinic, ABC News’ Dr. Jennifer Ashton and Dr. Darien Sutton, and Dr. Amanda Velazquez from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The discussion will delve into various weight loss medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Wegovy, exploring their intended recipients, eligibility criteria, and potential side effects. Additionally, Oprah will interview patients across the country who have utilized these medications.

Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, expressed enthusiasm for the special, highlighting its aim to destigmatize and educate viewers on weight loss. The announcement comes shortly after Oprah’s decision to step down from the WeightWatchers board after nearly a decade of service. Despite this, she remains committed to advocating for health equity and reducing stigma around obesity.

In a previous interview with People magazine, Oprah revealed her decision to use weight loss medication, emphasizing its role in managing weight and promoting health. The special, slated to air on March 18 at 8pm ET on ABC and stream on Hulu the following day, promises to be a pivotal moment in the ongoing conversation about weight and wellness.

Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com