Listen Live
Local

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Accused of Sexual Assault, Woman Demands Money

Published on March 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers

Source: Ryan Kang / Getty

According to Fox4 News, information regarding an extortion lawsuit Dak Prescott filed against a woman who is accusing him of sexual assault has surfaced.

Here is what we know:

The woman’s attorneys retaliated by accusing Prescott of victim blaming and stating that they would probably file a lawsuit soon.

Attorney Yoel Zehaie stated that at this time, he and the alleged victim’s legal team are considering legal options beyond only filing a civil complaint against Prescott.

Zehaie stated in an interview with 105.3 The Fan that they are thinking about filing criminal charges in relation to an alleged event that occurred in 2017.

The attorney claimed that following Prescott’s rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys, the quarterback had sexually assaulted his client.

Additionally, he stated that this case is exempt from Texas’s statute of limitations for sexual assault prosecutions.

How much money is the unnamed woman demanding from Dak Prescott?

Prescott claimed the woman made an attempt to demand $100 million from him.

Although her attorneys denied the allegations of extortion, they did acknowledge the amount and stated they did not think it was excessive.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Prescott’s legal team denied the woman’s story as false.

Reports indicate that Prescott has a good record of consenting sexually with all individuals.

On Monday, a lawsuit was filed in Collin County seeking $1 million as extortion.

Prescott said that he would donate the money if he won.

The post Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Accused of Sexual Assault, Woman Demands Money appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Accused of Sexual Assault, Woman Demands Money  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Local

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Accused of Sexual Assault, Woman Demands Money

Rick James
Entertainment

[WIN TICKETS] Super Freak: The Rick James Story Coming To Houston March 14-17

Relationships

You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions

Ali Siddiq
Entertainment

Ali Siddiq Returns with ‘The Domino Effect, with Part 3: First Day of School’

R&B Money Tour
Lifestyle

Win Tickets to “The R+B Money Tour” feat. Tank, Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas

Urban ONE Honors
News

2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨

"Think Like A Man Too" - Los Angeles Premiere
Entertainment News

Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Puts Him On Blast Amid Divorce

No image available
Community Events

Contact Majic For Your Community Events!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close