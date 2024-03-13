Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Accused of Sexual Assault, Woman Demands Money

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

According to Fox4 News, information regarding an extortion lawsuit Dak Prescott filed against a woman who is accusing him of sexual assault has surfaced.

Here is what we know:

The woman’s attorneys retaliated by accusing Prescott of victim blaming and stating that they would probably file a lawsuit soon.

Attorney Yoel Zehaie stated that at this time, he and the alleged victim’s legal team are considering legal options beyond only filing a civil complaint against Prescott.

Zehaie stated in an interview with 105.3 The Fan that they are thinking about filing criminal charges in relation to an alleged event that occurred in 2017.

The attorney claimed that following Prescott’s rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys, the quarterback had sexually assaulted his client.

Additionally, he stated that this case is exempt from Texas’s statute of limitations for sexual assault prosecutions.

How much money is the unnamed woman demanding from Dak Prescott?

Prescott claimed the woman made an attempt to demand $100 million from him.

Although her attorneys denied the allegations of extortion, they did acknowledge the amount and stated they did not think it was excessive.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Prescott’s legal team denied the woman’s story as false.

Reports indicate that Prescott has a good record of consenting sexually with all individuals.

On Monday, a lawsuit was filed in Collin County seeking $1 million as extortion.

Prescott said that he would donate the money if he won.

