Rap Legend KRS-One Visits Rice University, Gives Live Performance During 3-Day Tour of H-Town

Hip Hop Pioneer KRS-One stopped in Houston for a 3-Day experience curated by Serial Entrepreneur, Steve Rogers of Almeda Hospitality Group.

Day 1 of the experience kicked off with an intimate conversation at Rice University where KRS-One chatted with over 100 students, community leaders, alumni, and more. During the 90-minute conversation, a live Q&A took place where guests were able to get up close and personal with KRS-One. Day 2 of KRS-One’s Houston visit consisted of a one-on-one on-camera conversation with Houston-based radio personality, Rob G for the Legends Only podcast. The conversation took KRS-One down memory lane from career, and education, to the present day. They were able to break down each decade of KRS-One’s life. The Legends Only Podcast will officially debut this Spring on all streaming platforms.

The finale of the 3-day experience consisted of a live outdoor performance at Bar 5015 on the historic Almeda Rd. With over 300 attendees, KRS-One gave the crowd a show! He had the audience rocking and vibing for 30 minutes. Before his performance, he informed everyone how honored he was to have spoken to Scarface the night before in which the Geto Boys artist informed KRS-One that he was one of his inspirations. He was also surprised by Mannie Fresh as he popped up to show love to KRS-One As well.