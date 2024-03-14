Listen Live
Pornhub Blocks Access in Texas Amid Legal Battle

Published on March 14, 2024

Pornhub Logo

Source: (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) / (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Pornhub and other pornography companies failed to block a new Texas law requiring age verification for online access to obscene materials. The U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that the age requirements were constitutional and did not violate the First Amendment. In response, Pornhub disabled its website in Texas to comply with the law, stating that it impinges on adults’ rights to access protected speech. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton hailed the decision as a victory against sites showing harmful material to children and emphasized the importance of compliance with the law.

