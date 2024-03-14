‘Power Book II: Ghost’ to End With Season 4 at Starz

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

STARZ has announced the fourth installment of the “Power” universe, a prequel series titled “Origins,” which will delve into the backstory of fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy. The spinoff is set to provide a fresh perspective on the beloved characters and explore their origins. The announcement comes as fans eagerly anticipate more content from the “Power” franchise, following the success of the original series. Executive produced by Sascha Penn and Courtney A. Kemp, “Origins” aims to continue the dynamic storytelling of the “Power” universe and engage audiences with gripping narratives.