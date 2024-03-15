Congratulations! Kash Doll Announces She Is Pregnant With Her 2nd Child!

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Kash Doll is having a baby!

The Detroit rapper, whose real name is Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, announced her new bundle of joy with a double birthday and baby celebratory post on social media. Kash Doll’s newest baby addition is her second child with her boyfriend, Tracy T.

The hair slayer’s Instagram post opens with a shot of Kash Doll’s red-manicured nails pouring a glass of champagne. The camera captures the rest of her body under the covers in bed, and only her hands are seen. The audio says, “Everyone, it’s my birthday.”

Kash Doll then emerges from under the covers, jokingly saying, “I’m not drinking this sh*t.” Wearing an orange-yellow set from Savage Fenty, she rubs her stomach and reveals her adorable growing 27-week baby bump. Her hair – which is always a moment – was long, dark, wavy and styled in a sexy side part.

Kash Doll captioned her post, “It’s my birthday and God [blessed] me with another one!!! This birthday is special bc I’m sharing it with my last child so no drinks, no [snatched] waist, no outside but listen y’all I’m so grateful and blessed to [be] in the position I’m in i wouldn’t trade my hand with no oneee!!”

Kash Doll’s excitement and happiness are infectious. Since her post went live, nearly 800,000 fans, fellow celebrities and friends have liked her post, and 32,000 have commented.

Kash Doll looks forward to growing her family.

Kash Doll told PEOPLE she first found out about her pregnancy in October 2023 while on vacation with Tracy T. She shared that she kept getting sick and couldn’t keep anything down. The two—who reportedly first met on Instagram—were celebrating his birthday.

Later, she told her bae and she shared he was elated. She told the celebrity publication, “I gave Tracy a bankroll of money for his birthday, and I clipped the pregnancy test on the back. When he turned it over, he started smiling. I took a video of it. He was so happy.”

The two share one child, Kashton, together. Kash told PEOPLE Kashton, too, had an “amazing” reaction to the baby news.

“What I am most excited about is just extending my family, having more offspring, and leaving my legacy behind,” Kash Doll said. I’m excited to teach them this thing called life.

Congratulations, Kash Doll, and Happy Belated Birthday!

Congratulations! Kash Doll Announces She Is Pregnant With Her 2nd Child! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com