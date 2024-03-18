Houston residents claims Powerball ticket worth $1 million

The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have reached a combined total of $1.52 billion after a weekend without winners. The Powerball jackpot is currently at $645 million, while the Mega Millions jackpot stands at $875 million, making it the sixth-largest in the game’s history. Some lottery players believe that playing in states that have not recently sold jackpot-winning tickets may increase their chances of winning. While the odds of winning either jackpot are extremely slim, players can purchase tickets for both games starting at $2 each.
-
Win Tickets to “The R+B Money Tour” feat. Tank, Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas
-
[WIN TICKETS] Super Freak: The Rick James Story Coming To Houston March 14-17
-
Ali Siddiq Returns with 'The Domino Effect, with Part 3: First Day of School'
-
What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy Awards
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Enter to Win: The Ultimate Mahalia Meet and Greet Experience!
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
Gary Owen's Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Puts Him On Blast Amid Divorce