U.S. Supreme Court set to make decision on Texas Senate Bill 4 Monday

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to decide on the implementation of Texas Senate Bill 4, which grants state and local police the power to arrest individuals suspected of entering the country illegally. The bill has faced criticism for potential racial profiling and concerns over its constitutionality. Governor Greg Abbott asserts his authority to enforce immigration policies, while opponents fear the consequences of inexperienced officers enforcing immigration laws. The Supreme Court delayed the bill’s effective date to March 18, with experts predicting a further delay as the court deliberates on the case.
