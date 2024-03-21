Grammy nominated singer, actress & talk show host Syleena Johnson calls in to Vic Jagger In The Morning w/ Huggy Lowdown to discuss her Legacy Tour, her new single “Black Balloon”, her road to healing and more!
Also See: Syleena Johnson Shows Off Stunning 50 Pound Weight Loss At Fitness Competition
Listen Live Monday through Friday from 6am to 10am EST
Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042
Syleena Johnson Talks About Her ‘Legacy Tour’, New Music, The Road To Healing + More! was originally published on mymajicdc.com
-
Win a Lover's Getaway to Louisiana's Coushatta Casino Resort featuring a Live Performance by Babyface
-
Ali Siddiq Returns with 'The Domino Effect, with Part 3: First Day of School'
-
Win Tickets to “The R+B Money Tour” feat. Tank, Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
11-year-old, 12-year-old, 16-year-old in custody for north Houston bank robbery, FBI says
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
Win a Four Pack of Tickets Plus Hotel Stay at the 2024 French Quarter Fest
-
Gary Owen's Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Puts Him On Blast Amid Divorce