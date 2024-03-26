‘Queens of R+B Tour’ starring Xscape, SWV with Mya, Total and 702 Coming To Houston July 6

Following a teaser on socials that left fans in rousing anticipation, the legendary groups XSCAPE and SWV have reunited for The Queens of R&B Tour with support from MÝA, Total, and 702. The Queens Of R&B Tour is a testament to the power of what can be accomplished when women come together with respect, admiration and undeniable talent. It is a celebration of passion, power, resilience and unstoppable ability to exceed expectations. The Queens Of R&B Tour will be an unforgettable experience filled with timeless R&B music and stellar performances that are set to captivate audiences across 30 cities nationwide.
GET TICKETS HERE Ticketmaster.com
“To announce this HERstorical tour during Women’s History Month means everything. It speaks to the power of our ability as women to overcome adversity and emerge triumphant,” said Mona Scott-Young, Founder and CEO of Monami Entertainment. “702, Total, Mýa, SWV, and Xscape have all weathered storms and are still here and better than ever! We are so excited to bring the fans an incredible and undeniable performance experience that truly celebrates R&B music.”
THE QUEENS OF R&B TOUR DATES:
Thu Jun 27 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Sat Jun 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Tue Jul 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 03 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Fri Jul 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Jul 06 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Tue Jul 09 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
Wed Jul 10 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Fri Jul 12 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Sat Jul 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tue Jul 16 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Fri Jul 19 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sat Jul 20 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sun Jul 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Wed Jul 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Jul 25 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Fri Jul 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Jul 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall*
Fri Aug 02 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Sat Aug 03 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sun Aug 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Aug 06 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Fri Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – LIttle Caesar’s Arena
Sat Aug 10 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Sun Aug 11 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 13 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
Wed Aug 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Sun Aug 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
‘Queens of R+B Tour’ starring Xscape, SWV with Mya, Total and 702 Coming To Houston July 6 was originally published on theboxhouston.com
