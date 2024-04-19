Tank, Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas Give Up The Game On Their Wardrobes

Springtime means cleaning time as well as a sense of renewal. It also means great shows, like the upcoming R&B Money Tour headed to Houston May 12. Tank, Carl Thomas and Keri Hilson revealed how they deal with their oversized wardrobes during a hilarious chat with our very own Kandi Eastman.
Check out the clip below.
Tank is bringing R&B MONEY TOUR with Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas to Smart Financial Centre on Sunday, May 12. Get your tickets here.
