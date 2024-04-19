Solo Dolo No More: Kid Cudi Engaged To Designer Lola Abecassis Sartore

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Kid Cudi’s pursuit of happiness regarding finding a wife has ended.

Spotted on Page Six, Kid Cudi is now engaged. The New York Post’s celebrity gossip section reports the rapper/actor revealed his engagement to menswear designer Lola Abecassis Sartore.

The “Day ‘n’ Nite” crafter announced the news in an Instagram post featuring a photo of the couple, writing, “My fiancé Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere.”

He continued, “This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all. Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect.”

Satore followed Cudi’s post with her own, sharing the same photo and writing in the caption, “I never thought I could love someone this much! I’m so proud to call you my fiancé, Scott.”

She also commended Cudi’s performance in the upcoming Paramount+ series Knuckles, a spinoff from the Sonic The Hedgehog films starring Idris Elba as the popular video game character.

“I can’t wait for you all to see this amazing man in the new Knuckles show!” Satore wrote in her post.

Cudi hopped in the comment section, responding to his fianceé, “U have me forever.”

Awwww, we love to see the couple loving on each other on social media, and so do other celebrities like Amber Rose, Ty Dolla $ign, and Bryan Greenberg, who also sent their well-wishes.

Congrats to Cudi and Sartore.

