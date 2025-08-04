DAILY DILEMMA: “They’re Redrawing You Outta Power!”

Source: Radio One Staff / Radio One Staff

Every ten years, Texas redraws its political maps. But this time, they didn’t wait.

Led by Governor Greg Abbott and pushed by Donald Trump, Republicans launched a mid-decade redistricting plan.

They claimed it’s about fairness and growth. Critics say it’s a raw power grab.

The new map could give Republicans five more congressional seats, flipping districts led by Democrats of color.

Henry Cuellar’s district loses parts of San Antonio. Julie Johnson’s now stretches deep into red rural Texas.

Al Green’s Houston base? Scattered. His voters split between districts.

Lloyd Doggett, after 30 years in Congress, is drawn into Greg Casar’s district—an awkward forced face-off.

Prominent Democrats including Beto O’Rourke, Joaquin Castro, Jasmine Crockett, and Sylvia Garcia are speaking out loudly.

Casar says, “They’re erasing Black and brown voices.” Jasmine Crockett calls the map “surgical racism.”

Ritchie Torres flew in from New York. Hakeem Jeffries warned of legal consequences and national backlash.

Community members lined up at public hearings, furious and emotional.

They testified how their voting power is being diluted.

Former Houston City Council Woman, Amanda Edwards testified against the redistricting plan.

Civil rights groups like the NAACP and LULAC called the process rushed and disrespectful.

They say Republicans are “cracking and packing” voters of color to weaken their influence.

Texas Democrats are threatening lawsuits—and maybe even another walkout.

Some warn the GOP is playing with fire, risking backlash as Texas grows more diverse.

This isn’t just about maps. It’s about who gets to speak, vote, and be counted.

And in Texas, those lines may determine power for the next ten years.

