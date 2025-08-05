Listen Live
Arrest Warrants Issued For Texas Democrats

Texas Republican leaders are issuing threats while Texas House Democrats remain out of state in an effort to block new Congressional district maps.

Published on August 5, 2025

This is wild. According to Houston Public Media,

Texas Democratic Lawmakers Flee State In Effort To Halt Redistricting Legislation
Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

Texas Republican leaders are issuing threats while Texas House Democrats remain out of state in an effort to block new district maps the GOP says will help them gain seats in Congress. The Democrats say they are racially motivated. We hear from one of those Democrats, Houston-area State Rep. Gene Wu, chairman of the Texas House Democratic Caucus.

Also this hour: We examine the growing use of telemedicine among Houston-area doctors. Sometimes it’s practical and beneficial for patients. Sometimes, it’s not.

Then, we revisit our 2023 conversation about patient portals in health care and why the people who often need to navigate them most are also the ones who often struggle with them the most.

And we learn how a local nonprofit called Prevention Zone tries to help disrupt the school-to-prison pipeline, serve kids of incarcerated parents, and reduce recidivism rates.

