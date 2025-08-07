Listen Live
Health

DAILY DILEMMA: Many Men Are Unhappy and Don’t Say a Word

Jason Wilson opens up on Unbothered with Jemele Hill about the emotional silence men are taught—and how it fuels quiet desperation and unhappiness.

Published on August 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jemele Hill NewsOne 'Front Page'
Source: Michael Rowe / for NewsOne

On a recent episode of Unbothered, Jemele Hill sat across from Jason Wilson—a Detroit warrior in every sense of the word. But instead of throwing punches, he teaches boys how to unpack pain. Wilson, founder of a transformational martial arts academy, has gained global recognition for using discipline and emotional intelligence to reshape the lives of at-risk young men.

He doesn’t just teach how to block a jab—he teaches how to cry without shame.

During their conversation, Hill asked a powerful question:
“Why are men conditioned not to think about their own happiness?”

Wilson didn’t flinch. He explained how generations of men learned to equate strength with silence. “From the time we’re boys,” he said, “we’re told to ‘man up,’ not open up.”

Related Stories

Stats back it up: According to the American Psychological Association, men are significantly less likely than women to seek help for depression or anxiety. And a recent Gallup poll found that only 48% of men reported being “very satisfied” with their personal lives—compared to 62% of women.

Wilson’s work challenges that norm. At his Detroit academy, boys meditate after sparring. They journal about fear. They cry. And then—they grow.

“Happiness isn’t soft,” Wilson said. “It’s strength. But most men never get permission to seek it.”

Jemele nodded, her voice quiet but firm. “That’s the conversation we need.”

In a world that tells boys to be tough, Jason Wilson teaches them something radical:
Being whole is stronger than being hard.

Check Jemele Hill Unbothered podcast where ever you listen to podcasts and take Majic 102.1 Instagram poll and comment below.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Music

Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Entertainment

‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Trump White House
Local

Elon Musk Wants To Build Tunnels In Houston

Style & Beauty

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The Wednesday Season 2 Premiere

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Music

Mariah Carey Reveals Track List & Erykah Blames Alchemist

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close