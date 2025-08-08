Listen Live
Entertainment

Who Could Be Performing At The Next Super Bowl Halftime Show

There's been a run of five straight Super Bowl halftime shows with rappers and/or R&B singers headlining

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Rapper Jay-Z is listed as most likely to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show. That’s according to Kalshi, a “prediction market” that allows for legal betting on real-world events ranging from sports to politics to the weather and virtually everything else.

The 2026 Super Bowl halftime show performer odds at first listed Miley Cyrus as the betting favorite to perform at Levi’s Stadium on February 8. However, odds are now pulled amid rumors that rap mogul Jay-Z will perform the Super Bowl 60 halftime show.

Related Stories

Jay Z ,Cyrus and Chappell Roan opened as the favorites by the Super Bowl halftime show odds to provide the entertainment at Levi’s Stadium during Super Bowl 60. Oasis, Sabrina Carpenter, and Christina Aguilera are among the other top contenders, according to the novelty odds from FanDuel Canada.

There’s been a run of five straight Super Bowl halftime shows with rappers and/or R&B singers headlining. I expect a break from that pattern in 2026, and our best sports betting sites clearly agree. Post Malone (+1400) is getting the shortest odds of any “rapper” to perform next year, and his last album was a country record.

Here are the updated odds to perform the 2026 halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 8:

  • Jay Z
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Chappell Roan
  • Oasis
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Christina Aguilera
  • Dua Lipa
  • Metallica
  • Charli xcx
  • Billie Eilish
  • No Doubt
  • Post Malone
  • Taylor Swift
  • Cardi B
  • Justin Bieber
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Doechii
  • Teddy Swims
  • Adele
  • Bad Bunny
  • Drake
  • Green Day
  • Travis Scott

It’s important to note that these are just early odds, and the actual performer will be announced by the NFL closer to the event. The Super Bowl will be held on February 8th in Santa Clara, California. 

Related Tags

Adele favorite miley cyrus

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Music

Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Entertainment

‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Trump White House
Local

Elon Musk Wants To Build Tunnels In Houston

Style & Beauty

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The Wednesday Season 2 Premiere

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Music

Mariah Carey Reveals Track List & Erykah Blames Alchemist

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close