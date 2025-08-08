Who Could Be Performing At The Next Super Bowl Halftime Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Rapper Jay-Z is listed as most likely to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show. That’s according to Kalshi, a “prediction market” that allows for legal betting on real-world events ranging from sports to politics to the weather and virtually everything else.

The 2026 Super Bowl halftime show performer odds at first listed Miley Cyrus as the betting favorite to perform at Levi’s Stadium on February 8. However, odds are now pulled amid rumors that rap mogul Jay-Z will perform the Super Bowl 60 halftime show.

Jay Z ,Cyrus and Chappell Roan opened as the favorites by the Super Bowl halftime show odds to provide the entertainment at Levi’s Stadium during Super Bowl 60. Oasis, Sabrina Carpenter, and Christina Aguilera are among the other top contenders, according to the novelty odds from FanDuel Canada.

There’s been a run of five straight Super Bowl halftime shows with rappers and/or R&B singers headlining. I expect a break from that pattern in 2026, and our best sports betting sites clearly agree. Post Malone (+1400) is getting the shortest odds of any “rapper” to perform next year, and his last album was a country record.

Here are the updated odds to perform the 2026 halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 8:

Jay Z

Miley Cyrus

Chappell Roan

Oasis

Sabrina Carpenter

Christina Aguilera

Dua Lipa

Metallica

Charli xcx

Billie Eilish

No Doubt

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Justin Bieber

Ed Sheeran

Doechii

Teddy Swims

Adele

Bad Bunny

Drake

Green Day

Travis Scott

It’s important to note that these are just early odds, and the actual performer will be announced by the NFL closer to the event. The Super Bowl will be held on February 8th in Santa Clara, California.