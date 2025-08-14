Former Obama Vacation Home For Sale

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

A Martha’s Vineyard estate where the Obama family vacationed for several summers, known as Blue Heron Farm, was sold to billionaire Les Wexner to the tune of $37 million. The buyer was a trust managed by Matthew Zieger, who is the attorney of the retail executive, according to a report from the Real Deal.

The home, owned by Norman Foster and his wife, Elena Ochoa Foster, went under contract just weeks after being listed this spring for $39 million, according to reports. The deal closed on July 10, about two months after it listed with Brian Dougherty and Maggie Gold Seelig of real estate behemoth Corcoran, according to reports.

Blue Heron Farm spans 30 acres, with the main house consisting of approximately 7,000 square feet, according to the Wall Street Journal. The property is also equipped with a separate guesthouse with five bedrooms, a large barn and a boat house, according to the outlet.

Amenities for an active lifestyle are also present on the property, including a basketball court, a tennis court and riding rings.

The property’s history stretches back to 1991, when philanthropist M. Anthony Fisher began assembling the land and building out the estate. Fisher and his wife were killed in a plane crash in 2003, and the Van Devenders purchased the property in 2005 before eventually selling to the Fosters.

Under the Foster family’s ownership, Blue Heron Farm has undergone renovations. Its main house has gotten a revamp, with a pool and nearby pool house also being constructed by the family, the Journal reported.

Blue Heron Farm has belonged to the Fosters since 2011.

President Barack Obama, his wife Michelle Obama and their family stayed at the Martha’s Vineyard estate during the summers of 2009, 2010 and 2011, paying to rent it from its owners before the Fosters, the Journal reported.