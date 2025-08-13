Beyonce Wins First Emmy Award

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Beyoncé has won her first Emmy award for outstanding costumes for her Western-themed halftime show “Beyoncé Bowl.” The show, which featured songs from her “Cowboy Carter” album, aired on Netflix during a Christmas NFL game. This special Emmy adds to Beyoncé’s impressive collection of 35 Grammys, bringing her one step closer to achieving an EGOT. The award was part of a group of juried Emmys announced outside the regular voting process and will be presented at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony next month. Beyoncé is also nominated for best variety special and best direction of a variety special for her work on “Beyoncé Bowl.”