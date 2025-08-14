A Win For Brian Flores vs The NFL

Source: Brace Hemmelgarn / Getty

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan has upheld a ruling allowing Brian Flores’ claims against the NFL and three teams, including the New York Giants, to proceed. The lawsuit alleges racism in the league’s hiring practices for minority coaches. The decision came on Thursday, with Flores claiming he was humiliated by the Giants during the hiring process. The Giants deny the allegations and vow to fight them in court, while Flores hopes to improve hiring practices for minority coaches in the NFL. The NFL plans to seek further review of the ruling.

The NFL can be put on trial over civil claims that Brian Flores and other Black coaches face discrimination, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.



In February 2022, Flores sued the NFL and several teams, saying the league was "rife with racism," particularly in its hiring and… pic.twitter.com/kbkjqRaJZK — ESPN (@espn) August 14, 2025