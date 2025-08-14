Listen Live
A Win For Brian Flores vs The NFL

Appeals court agrees NFL can be put on trial over claims Black coaches face discrimination

Published on August 14, 2025

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Source: Brace Hemmelgarn / Getty

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan has upheld a ruling allowing Brian Flores’ claims against the NFL and three teams, including the New York Giants, to proceed. The lawsuit alleges racism in the league’s hiring practices for minority coaches. The decision came on Thursday, with Flores claiming he was humiliated by the Giants during the hiring process. The Giants deny the allegations and vow to fight them in court, while Flores hopes to improve hiring practices for minority coaches in the NFL. The NFL plans to seek further review of the ruling.

