Beyoncé, Mariah Carey Named Top Female Producers

Source: Katja Ogrin

Billboard recently released their list of the “Top Producers of the 21st Century,” with Max Martin claiming the #1 spot. The list, based on Hot 100 performance from 2000 to 2024, includes familiar names like Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, and Timbaland. Beyonce emerged as the top female producer, with Taylor Swift and Mariah Carey also making the list. The rankings were determined by the sales, duration, and impact of #1 and top 10 hits.

The Top Producers of the 21st Century on the Hot 100https://t.co/25hlpXJsds — billboard (@billboard) August 11, 2025