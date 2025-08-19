Listen Live
Beyoncé, Mariah Carey Named Top Female Producers

Beyoncé & Mariah Carey Named Top Female Producers of the 21st Century by Billboard

Published on August 19, 2025

Mariah Carey Performs At Heritage Live Festivals, Sandringham
Source: Katja Ogrin

Billboard recently released their list of the “Top Producers of the 21st Century,” with Max Martin claiming the #1 spot. The list, based on Hot 100 performance from 2000 to 2024, includes familiar names like Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, and Timbaland. Beyonce emerged as the top female producer, with Taylor Swift and Mariah Carey also making the list. The rankings were determined by the sales, duration, and impact of #1 and top 10 hits.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

