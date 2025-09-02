NEW MUSIC: K. Michelle | Jack Daniel’s

Source: Derek Blanks / Derek Blanks

Platinum-selling artist K. Michelle makes a bold debut in the country music scene with her track “Jack Daniel’s,” becoming the first Black woman to partner with the iconic whiskey brand. The soulful ballad, produced by Kristian Bush and Jeff Balding, showcases K. Michelle’s raw intensity and smooth delivery, blending soul and twang in a timeless yet fresh way. Raised in Memphis, Tennessee, K. Michelle’s venture into country music is a celebration of her roots and a fearless storytelling journey that adds to the diverse voices reshaping the genre. With more music on the horizon, K. Michelle is ready to claim her place in Nashville’s music landscape.