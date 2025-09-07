Listen Live
Sports

Will Taylor Swift Perform At Super Bowl Halftime?

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says Taylor Swift is welcome to play at the Super Bowl halftime show

Published on September 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nebraska v Cincinnati
Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says Taylor Swift is welcome to play at the Super Bowl halftime show. He told the Today show Wednesday that Swift is a special talent. Of course, that would be up to the super star herself and Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation oversees Super Bowl halftime entertainment. Pressed on whether her appearance was a possibility, he smiled and replied: “It’s a maybe.”

Swift wrapped her blockbuster Eras Tour after a nearly two-year run last December.

Swifties have been speculating for months that the stars are aligning for the pop superstar — who is newly engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — to take center stage in Santa Clara, California.

Levi’s Stadium serves as the home to the San Francisco 49ers, and four plus nine equals Swift’s lucky No. 13.

If that isn’t enough evidence, consider that she now owns the rights to her first six albums, and the “soda wars” (Pepsi became the main sponsor of the halftime show in 2013, the same year Swift signed a deal with Coca-Cola) became a thing of the past when Apple Music took over the official sponsorship role in 2023.

There’s also the business of Swift’s upcoming 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” which will be released Oct. 3. That’s after the eligibility deadline for the 68th Grammy Awards, so she may be inclined to put on a show of her own in early February.

Super Bowl 2026 is slated for Sunday, Feb. 8.

Kendrick Lamar, who collaborated with Swift on her 2014 track, “Bad Blood,” performed in last year’s Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans, where the Eagles dominated Kelce’s Chiefs, 40-22.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Success takes all hours
Business & Economy

Businesses Planning To Raise Prices In Near Future

Style & Beauty

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The Wednesday Season 2 Premiere

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Music

Mariah Carey Reveals Track List & Erykah Blames Alchemist

In this photo illustration, a CenterPoint Energy logo seen...
Business & Economy

Houston Residents Brace For Higher Electricity Bills This Winter

21 Items
Sports

Venus Williams Weighs In As Ostapenko Formally Apologizes To Taylor Townsend For “No Class” Comment

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close