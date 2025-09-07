Will Taylor Swift Perform At Super Bowl Halftime?

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says Taylor Swift is welcome to play at the Super Bowl halftime show. He told the Today show Wednesday that Swift is a special talent. Of course, that would be up to the super star herself and Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation oversees Super Bowl halftime entertainment. Pressed on whether her appearance was a possibility, he smiled and replied: “It’s a maybe.”

Swift wrapped her blockbuster Eras Tour after a nearly two-year run last December.

Swifties have been speculating for months that the stars are aligning for the pop superstar — who is newly engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — to take center stage in Santa Clara, California.

Levi’s Stadium serves as the home to the San Francisco 49ers, and four plus nine equals Swift’s lucky No. 13.

If that isn’t enough evidence, consider that she now owns the rights to her first six albums, and the “soda wars” (Pepsi became the main sponsor of the halftime show in 2013, the same year Swift signed a deal with Coca-Cola) became a thing of the past when Apple Music took over the official sponsorship role in 2023.

There’s also the business of Swift’s upcoming 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” which will be released Oct. 3. That’s after the eligibility deadline for the 68th Grammy Awards, so she may be inclined to put on a show of her own in early February.

Super Bowl 2026 is slated for Sunday, Feb. 8.

Kendrick Lamar, who collaborated with Swift on her 2014 track, “Bad Blood,” performed in last year’s Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans, where the Eagles dominated Kelce’s Chiefs, 40-22.