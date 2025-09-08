Listen Live
Entertainment

50 Cent New True Crime Series And New Music From Jay-Z

Excuse me miss but 50 and Jay are back with new moves

Published on September 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

50 Cent & Josh Lucas Visit 'Extra'
Source: D Dipasupil / Getty

Rapper, actor and television producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is hosting and producing a new true-crime show “50 Ways to Catch a Killer,” streaming exclusively on Fox Nation.  The production was made with Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television company and partnered with Lionsgate Alternative Television.  The six-part series gives an inside look into unsolved murders and highlights the journeys of law enforcement as they chase tips that they hope lead to justice.  The first episode streams September 16th, with additional episodes releasing weekly.”We are thrilled to partner with Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson to bring his distinctive voice and perspective to this gripping investigative series,” Jason Klarman, Fox News Media chief digital and marketing officer, said in a statement

“With his cultural influence and talent for storytelling, he offers a front-row seat to the dogged investigations that lead to justice.”

Another Rapper Hints At New Music From Jay-Z

Another rapper is hinting at potential new music from hip-hop veteran Jay-Z. Billboard Unfiltered debuted its first-ever live episode featuring artists Zeddy Will and Cash Cobain, who said he heard Jay-Z was about to drop new music “that’s going to shake the world.” Cash Cobain’s claims come after Memphis Bleek teased a musical comeback for Roc Nation founder’s last month.Speaking on Drink Champs, he said: “I just was with him in Vegas. He just came out on the show, like, yo, my n-gga, they went stupid.”

Bleek continued: “I said, ‘Listen, I know you working. Save me a verse.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, I got you.’ So if it happens, it happens.”

Despite speculation, Jay-Z himself has not confirmed any plans to release new music this year.

Related Tags

Billboard Jackson Roc Nation

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Success takes all hours
Business & Economy

Businesses Planning To Raise Prices In Near Future

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Music

Mariah Carey Reveals Track List & Erykah Blames Alchemist

In this photo illustration, a CenterPoint Energy logo seen...
Business & Economy

Houston Residents Brace For Higher Electricity Bills This Winter

CONTEST RULES
Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Kamala Harris
News

Former VP Kamala Harris Loses Secret Service Protection

Daily Dilemma Image
Family & Parenting

DAILY DILEMMA: “Paternity Bombshell”

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close