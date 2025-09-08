50 Cent New True Crime Series And New Music From Jay-Z

Source: D Dipasupil / Getty

Rapper, actor and television producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is hosting and producing a new true-crime show “50 Ways to Catch a Killer,” streaming exclusively on Fox Nation. The production was made with Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television company and partnered with Lionsgate Alternative Television. The six-part series gives an inside look into unsolved murders and highlights the journeys of law enforcement as they chase tips that they hope lead to justice. The first episode streams September 16th, with additional episodes releasing weekly.”We are thrilled to partner with Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson to bring his distinctive voice and perspective to this gripping investigative series,” Jason Klarman, Fox News Media chief digital and marketing officer, said in a statement.

“With his cultural influence and talent for storytelling, he offers a front-row seat to the dogged investigations that lead to justice.”

Another Rapper Hints At New Music From Jay-Z

Another rapper is hinting at potential new music from hip-hop veteran Jay-Z. Billboard Unfiltered debuted its first-ever live episode featuring artists Zeddy Will and Cash Cobain, who said he heard Jay-Z was about to drop new music “that’s going to shake the world.” Cash Cobain’s claims come after Memphis Bleek teased a musical comeback for Roc Nation founder’s last month.Speaking on Drink Champs, he said: “I just was with him in Vegas. He just came out on the show, like, yo, my n-gga, they went stupid.”

Bleek continued: “I said, ‘Listen, I know you working. Save me a verse.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, I got you.’ So if it happens, it happens.”

Despite speculation, Jay-Z himself has not confirmed any plans to release new music this year.