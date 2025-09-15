How Can I Trust God More Despite Uncertainties?

Reflection:

Fear often lies at the root of our indecision. We’re afraid of making mistakes, failing, or facing rejection. This fear can paralyze us, keeping us from taking action. But Ecclesiastes 11:4 reminds us that waiting for perfect conditions will prevent us from ever moving forward: “If you wait for perfect weather, you will never plant your seeds. If you are afraid that every cloud will bring rain, you will never harvest your crops.”

Consider the excuses we often make: “I’m not ready,” “I don’t have enough resources,” or “The timing isn’t right.” These are rooted in fear. Yet, throughout the Bible, God has used imperfect people in imperfect situations to accomplish His will.

Moses said, “I can’t talk.”

Gideon said, “I’m too young.”

Abraham said, “I’m too old.”

What dreams has God placed in your heart? What steps have you been hesitant to take? Remember, perfectionism paralyzes potential. We must trust that if God is with us, nothing can stand against us. Romans 8:31 tells us, “If God is on our side, who can ever be against us?” Faith, not fear, is the antidote to our hesitation.

Just as God parted the Red Sea for the Israelites and provided manna in the wilderness, He will make a way for you. Take the first step, and watch as He opens doors, provides resources, and works miracles in your life.