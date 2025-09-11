Listen Live
Television

New Documentary Explores Black Television

HBO’s ‘Seen & Heard’ Is The History Lesson Hollywood Needs

Published on September 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

“Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television” is a two-part documentary that delves into the struggles and triumphs of Black creatives in the television industry. The series explores the evolution of Black representation on TV, from early stereotypes to groundbreaking shows that reshaped culture. Through interviews with industry pioneers and current creators, the documentary highlights the importance of ownership and authorship in telling authentic Black stories. It also emphasizes the need for Black artists to take control of their narratives in a rapidly changing media landscape. Ultimately, “Seen & Heard” serves as a tribute to the resilience of Black television creators and a call to action for continued progress in representation.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Success takes all hours
Business & Economy

Businesses Planning To Raise Prices In Near Future

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Couple Unhappy
Local

Houston Residents To Receive Emergency Alert Text

MLB: SEP 07 Phillies at Marlins
Sports

Viral ‘Karen’ Steals Home Run Ball From Young Phillies Fan

How Music Got Free - 50 Cent
Music

Reality AV: 50 Cent Paid In Full And Ice Cube Before Hip Hop

Entertainment News

Tamron Hall Celebrates Season 7 With Big Guests and Real Conversations

Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2011
Sports

Will Taylor Swift Perform At Super Bowl Halftime?

Alief landmark, FunPlex, apparently sold and being turned into a data center
Pop Culture

Funplex Closes, Puts Everything Up For Auction

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close