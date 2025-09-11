New Documentary Explores Black Television

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

“Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television” is a two-part documentary that delves into the struggles and triumphs of Black creatives in the television industry. The series explores the evolution of Black representation on TV, from early stereotypes to groundbreaking shows that reshaped culture. Through interviews with industry pioneers and current creators, the documentary highlights the importance of ownership and authorship in telling authentic Black stories. It also emphasizes the need for Black artists to take control of their narratives in a rapidly changing media landscape. Ultimately, “Seen & Heard” serves as a tribute to the resilience of Black television creators and a call to action for continued progress in representation.