Bernice King & Ilyasah Shabazz Work The Runway – Together – At Actively Black’s NYFW Show

When Bernice King and Ilyasah Shabazz hit the runway together at New York Fashion Week (NYFW), the moment lit up social media timelines in the best way. Bernice, the youngest daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, and Ilyasah, the daughter of Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz, walked side by side in Actively Black’s “This is Not a Fashion Show.”

The moment instantly went viral. Style and solidarity. Legacy and legacy. It was our Black history representing our Black future.

Actively Black Turned NYFW Into a Block Party With Bernice King, Ilyasah Shabazz & Bozoma St. John

Held at Sony Hall, the Actively Black show was less of a traditional runway and more of a culture-driven celebration. Think block party-family reunion meets runway presentation.

Picture this: double dutch ropes swinging, Harlem Globetrotters showing out, and a crowd hyped like they were at a HBCU party instead of a high-fashion event in Midtown. Videos shared from the show are lit.

Actively Black partnered with Mielle Organics for the event. The showcase featured collabs with Afro-Chella, HBCU pride, and estates of Dr. King, Malcolm X, Marley, and Basquiat.

The crowd, already expecting a night blending fashion, music, and culture, erupted when King and Shabazz graced the runway. Their appearance embodied the essence of the evening: honoring legacy, celebrating community, and inspiring unity.

Actively Black’s NYFW Show Was More Than Fashion – It Was A Celebration of Black Culture

Actively Black founder Lanny Smith summed it up best to press saying, “This is a celebration of culture, legacy, and the unapologetic brilliance of our community. With Mielle Organics as a partner and The Spill amplifying our story, we’re showing the world this is bigger than fashion.”

The nostalgia was real, too. Former 106 & Park hosts Free and AJ Calloway reunited as hosts, rocking sleek all-black sweatsuits. Terrence J also hit the stage, keeping the vibe up.

Bozoma St. John – marketing powerhouse, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, and fashion slayer – werked the catwalk with unapologetic Black boldness. Her walk proved she’s as much a cultural icon as a corporate one.

From collaborations to that viral walk, Actively Black’s NYFW show merged heritage, style, and culture into a moment we won’t forget.

