AV Daily Power Point "The Enjoyment Of Life"

There is nothing better for a person under the sun than to eat and drink and be glad

Published on October 7, 2025

Child Reading The Bible
Source: samanthasophia / nappy.co
“So I commend the enjoyment of life, because there is nothing better for a person under the sun than to eat and drink and be glad. Then joy will accompany them in their toil all the days of the life God has given them under the sun.”
Ecclesiastes 8:15
In our fast-paced world, it’s easy to get caught up in the pursuit of the next big thing. We often think that joy will come with that promotion, that relationship, that achievement. But Ecclesiastes 8:15 offers a refreshingly different perspective.
The author, known for his wisdom, had experienced all that life had to offer – wealth, success, pleasure. Yet, he concludes that true joy is found not in these grand pursuits, but in the simple, everyday gifts that God has given us.
This isn’t a call to a life of complacency or mediocrity. Rather, it’s an invitation to find contentment and purpose in the present moment, to appreciate the beauty and blessings that are right in front of us.
It’s about finding joy in a shared meal, a heartfelt conversation, a quiet moment of reflection. It’s about recognizing that these seemingly small things are actually the big things, the stuff that life is made of.
Today, let’s choose to embrace the simple joys that God has placed in our lives. Let’s eat, drink, and be glad, knowing that each moment is a gift from our Heavenly Father. And let’s trust that as we find our delight in Him, He will give us the strength and purpose for all our days under the sun.

