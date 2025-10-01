Listen Live
Entertainment

Tyler James Williams Has Crohn’s Disease

Tyler James Williams Reveals Crohn’s Diagnosis and Surgeries

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Walt Disney Company's 77th Emmy Awards Party
Source: Chad Salvador / Getty

Tyler James Williams, star of “Abbott Elementary,” is using his platform to raise awareness about Crohn’s disease through AbbVie’s “Beyond a Gut Feeling” campaign. Diagnosed at 22, Williams now shares his journey to help others recognize the signs of the disease earlier. After experiencing years of discomfort and pain, he underwent three surgeries in one year before reaching remission. Williams hopes to be a source of inspiration for others facing similar challenges and emphasizes the importance of open communication with healthcare providers.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
The Talk
Entertainment

CLASSIC CONVO: Sheryl Underwood Hits the Airwaves: “I Need a Job!”

White Oak and Buffalo Bayou Rivers confluence, Downtown Houston, Texas, United States of America
News

BREAKING: Fifth Body in a Week Found in Houston Bayou

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

16 Items
Pop Culture

Stefon Diggs’ Male Sexual Assault Allegations Surfaced By JT Amid Ongoing Cardi B Beef

Apple Music Gamma Present FLOWERS In Celebration Of Mariah Carey's New Album
Music

NEW MUSIC: Mariah Carey | Play This Song ft. Anderson .Paak

Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo
Contests

Win A Family Four Pack of Tickets to the Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo

The Madd Hatta Show
Family & Parenting

DAILY DILEMMA: GUCCI BELT BEATING SPARKS FIERY ON-AIR PARENTING DEBATE

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close