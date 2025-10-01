Tyler James Williams Has Crohn’s Disease

Source: Chad Salvador / Getty

Tyler James Williams, star of “Abbott Elementary,” is using his platform to raise awareness about Crohn’s disease through AbbVie’s “Beyond a Gut Feeling” campaign. Diagnosed at 22, Williams now shares his journey to help others recognize the signs of the disease earlier. After experiencing years of discomfort and pain, he underwent three surgeries in one year before reaching remission. Williams hopes to be a source of inspiration for others facing similar challenges and emphasizes the importance of open communication with healthcare providers.

