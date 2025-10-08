VERZUZ Returns!

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Verzuz is back with a highly anticipated matchup between Cash Money Records and No Limit Records at ComplexCon Las Vegas on October 25. These iconic Southern hip-hop labels will bring decades of hits and history to the stage, showcasing their influence on the rap scene. Cash Money Records, known for its high gloss and superstar lineup, will likely perform hits like “Back That Azz Up” and “Lollipop.” Meanwhile, No Limit Records, a pioneer in independence and hustle, may bring out classics such as “Make ‘Em Say Uhh!” and “Bout It, Bout It.” Fans can expect a night of nostalgia and surprises as these legendary labels face off in a historic battle.



🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL 🚨

Verzuz is BACK — live at #ComplexCon Las Vegas.

Cash Money #VERZUZ No Limit Celebration 🙌🏽

One stage. Two legendary iconic Labels . History is about to be made !!

October 25.

Live Streaming details coming soon !!!!!!

Stay tuned for more info ….. pic.twitter.com/tM4TZibBuN — VERZUZ TV (@verzuzonline) October 7, 2025