Listen Live
Entertainment

VERZUZ Returns!

Verzuz Announces Return With Epic Cash Money Vs. No Limit Battle

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

VERZUZ - 8 Ball & MJG Vs UGK
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Verzuz is back with a highly anticipated matchup between Cash Money Records and No Limit Records at ComplexCon Las Vegas on October 25. These iconic Southern hip-hop labels will bring decades of hits and history to the stage, showcasing their influence on the rap scene. Cash Money Records, known for its high gloss and superstar lineup, will likely perform hits like “Back That Azz Up” and “Lollipop.” Meanwhile, No Limit Records, a pioneer in independence and hustle, may bring out classics such as “Make ‘Em Say Uhh!” and “Bout It, Bout It.” Fans can expect a night of nostalgia and surprises as these legendary labels face off in a historic battle.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019
Local

Deadline Approaching To Register To Vote

Young black woman listening to music on her phone at subway station
12 Items
Lifestyle

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

Happy House 2025
Events

Free Family Fun! Happy House Returns Thursday, October 23

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Entertainment

The Backlash Against Jay-Z and Beyoncé Continues

White Oak and Buffalo Bayou Rivers confluence, Downtown Houston, Texas, United States of America
News

BREAKING: Fifth Body in a Week Found in Houston Bayou

The Madd Hatta Show
Family & Parenting

DAILY DILEMMA: “Man is the Head of the House”

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close