AV Daily Power Point "Trusting God To Refill"

AV Daily Power Point “Trusting God To Refill What I Pour Out?”

How can I respond today with joy, not guilt

Published on October 12, 2025

Smartphone and paper Bible on wooden railing, forest background, morning light.
Source: Anna Savina / Getty
“And if you spend yourselves in behalf of the hungry and satisfy the needs of the oppressed, then your light will rise in the darkness, and your night will become like the noonday.”
Isaiah 58:10
Imagine handing a glass of water to someone dying of thirst. It’s not just relief—it’s resurrection. That’s the heart of Isaiah 58:10. God doesn’t call us to give when it’s easy, or serve only from our excess. He invites us to spend ourselves—to pour out love that costs something, because we’ve been loved beyond measure.
And here’s the mystery: when we give ourselves away, light rises. Not just in the lives we touch—but in us too. When we share a meal, speak a kind word, lift a burden, we push back the dark. Someone’s night becomes like noonday.
This isn’t about fixing the world. It’s about showing up with what we have—and trusting God to use it.
Right now, someone is praying for hope, for help, for healing. Maybe the answer isn’t far off. Maybe it’s in your hands.
Today, let your compassion shine. You might not see the ripple—but to someone walking in shadows, your love could be the light that changes everything.
🖋 Quote of the Day
“If Jesus Christ be God and died for me, then no sacrifice can be too great for me to make for Him.”
— Charles Studd
🙏 Prayer of the Day
Father,
Thank You for pouring out Your love to light up my darkest places. When I see those in need, stir my heart to respond—not out of guilt, but out of gratitude. Use my small offerings—a kind word, a shared meal, a helping hand—to reflect Your compassion.
Help me spend myself without fear, knowing You’ll fill what I pour out. Let my life carry the light of Your love to someone still waiting in the dark.
In Jesus’ name, Amen.

