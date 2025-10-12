AV Daily Power Point “Trusting God To Refill What I Pour Out?”

Imagine handing a glass of water to someone dying of thirst. It’s not just relief—it’s resurrection. That’s the heart of Isaiah 58:10. God doesn’t call us to give when it’s easy, or serve only from our excess. He invites us to spend ourselves—to pour out love that costs something, because we’ve been loved beyond measure.

And here’s the mystery: when we give ourselves away, light rises. Not just in the lives we touch—but in us too. When we share a meal, speak a kind word, lift a burden, we push back the dark. Someone’s night becomes like noonday.

This isn’t about fixing the world. It’s about showing up with what we have—and trusting God to use it.

Right now, someone is praying for hope, for help, for healing. Maybe the answer isn’t far off. Maybe it’s in your hands.