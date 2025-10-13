Sickle Cell Awareness with Dr. Michelle Brucknor

Source: Ian West – PA Images / Getty

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a serious, lifelong inherited blood disorder that has a disproportionate impact on people of African descent. In the United States, SCD is the most common genetic blood disease, affecting approximately 100,000 Americans, over 90% of whom are non-Hispanic Black or African American. The genetic mutation for the disease is most prevalent in populations with ancestry from sub-Saharan Africa, a pattern that evolved because the sickle cell trait historically offered protection against malaria. While SCD can affect people of any race, this genetic legacy means that the Black community bears a significantly higher burden of the illness.

The health consequences of sickle cell disease are severe and arise from the abnormal, sickle-shaped red blood cells that define the condition. Unlike healthy, flexible red blood cells, these rigid, sticky cells can block blood flow, causing chronic pain episodes known as vaso-occlusive crises. The impaired blood flow also leads to organ damage, a constant state of anemia, and a heightened risk of life-threatening complications like acute chest syndrome and stroke. As a result, people with SCD in the U.S. have a life expectancy more than 20 years shorter than the national average.

