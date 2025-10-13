Eagles Star Defensive Player Retires

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Philadelphia Eagles star defensive player Za’Darius Smith shocked the NFL world by announcing his retirement at the age of 33, just one month after signing a $9 million contract. Smith, who had a successful 11-year career with multiple Pro Bowl appearances and a second-team All-Pro nod, expressed gratitude for his time in the league in a heartfelt Instagram post. The Eagles, who are on a two-game losing streak, will now have to find a replacement for Smith as they face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7. Smith’s unexpected departure has left fans and the NFL community surprised and questioning the timing of his retirement.

Breaking: Three-time pro-bowl DE Za’Darius Smith announced he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons. pic.twitter.com/TabaQ0BsCc — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 13, 2025