Eagles Star Defensive Player Retires

NFL star Za'Darius Smith retires from league at 33

Published on October 13, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants - NFL 2025
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Philadelphia Eagles star defensive player Za’Darius Smith shocked the NFL world by announcing his retirement at the age of 33, just one month after signing a $9 million contract. Smith, who had a successful 11-year career with multiple Pro Bowl appearances and a second-team All-Pro nod, expressed gratitude for his time in the league in a heartfelt Instagram post. The Eagles, who are on a two-game losing streak, will now have to find a replacement for Smith as they face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7. Smith’s unexpected departure has left fans and the NFL community surprised and questioning the timing of his retirement.

