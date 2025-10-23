Listen Live
Knife Pressed To Diddy’s Throat In Prison

Moguls Friend speculated that the frightening encounter was meant more as a threat than an actual attempt to hurt Combs.

Published on October 23, 2025

Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly lucky to be alive following an incident in prison. A longtime friend of Diddy told the Daily Mail that an inmate armed with a shiv snuck into Diddy’s cell, with the hip-hop mogul waking up to a knife to his throat. “I don’t know whether he fought him off or the guards came,” Finney, who has known Combs for more than 30 years, claimed without specifying when this allegedly took place. “I just know that it happened.”

He speculated that the frightening encounter was meant more as a threat than an actual attempt to hurt Combs.

“If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed,” Finney said. “It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him.

“It was probably a way to say: ‘Next time you ain’t gonna be so lucky,’” he added. “Everything is intimidation. But with Sean it won’t work. Sean is from Harlem.” Finney apparently believed that the inmate intended to intimidate Diddy, particularly in a notorious facility like MDC Brooklyn. He added … prison just isn’t a safe place for anyone convicted in a case related to sex, and he’s worried about Diddy’s safety.

The incident was first mentioned by Diddy’s lawyer Brian Steel during the sentencing hearing … telling the judge it was a guard who stopped the shiv-wielding inmate.

Finney called his 55-year-old pal “unbreakable,” praising the Grammy winner as a “lovable caregiver, a father, brother [and] best friend.”

Diddy’s lawyer mentioned this incident during the sentencing hearing, saying a guard stopped anything from escalating. The Metropolitan Detention Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City currently houses Combs. Besides the prison sentence, the judge also imposed a $500,000 fine, the maximum possible.

Combs was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison after being convicted on two counts of violating the Mann Act.

