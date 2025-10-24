Listen Live
Janet Jackson Has No Plans to Stop Dancing

Janet Jackson Will Be 60, But Has No Plans to Stop Dancing

Pop legend Janet Jackson was honored with the Icon Award for her impact on music, dance, and entertainment.

Published on October 24, 2025

Janet Jackson
Source: picture alliance / Getty

Pop legend Janet Jackson was honored at the Dancers Against Cancer Gala, receiving the Icon Award for her impact on music, dance, and entertainment. In her acceptance speech, During her heartfelt acceptance speech, Jackson expressed gratitude to her longtime friend and fellow performer Paula Abdul, while reflecting on her journey and passion for the art of dance.

“In a few months, I’ll be 60, but I have no plans to stop dancing.” At the DAC Gala, the focus was squarely on Janet’s artistry and resilience, a connection to the dance community, a fitting tribute to a performer who has inspired generations to move with one word: rhythm.

Congrats Ms. Jackson! Congratulations to Ms. Jackson on this well-deserved recognition!

Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Source: Courtesy Epic Records / Courtesy Epic Records

Big news: Mariah Carey is returning to Saadiyat Nights Abu Dhabi

Mariah Carey, one of the most popular artists of all time, is set to headline Saadiyat Nights in Abu Dhabi on February 7, 2026, following a sold-out debut. Known for her soaring vocals and timeless hits, Carey is a global icon with a career spanning over three decades. With tickets on sale now, fans can expect a night of dazzling stage presence and chart-topping singles from the legendary diva. Joining a star-studded lineup, Carey’s performance is anticipated to be a must-see event in Abu Dhabi.

Drake
Source: General / RODEO HOUSTON

Drake Launches “Drake’s Warehouse” Amazon Merch Collection For His Birthday 

Drake is launching a second merchandise collection on Amazon in celebration of his birthday.  This marks the first time the rapper has released his own exclusive merch on the platform.  The virtual store front is called “Drake’s Warehouse” and it features new and previously released items.  The updated collection includes items like a “free Weezy” t-shirt, Air Drake silk pillowcases, and a Certified Lover Boy kiss coffee mug.  The drop arrives as Drizzy is busy promoting his upcoming album “Iceman.” 

