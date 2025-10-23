Ex-NBA Player & Houston Cougar Arrested by FBI

Source:Damon Jones #19 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs on June 14, 2007 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

The NBA is facing a massive scandal related to betting, as several figures active in the league have been arrested by the FBI. Despite no present ties to the league, former Houston Cougar, NBA player and Galveston, Texas native Damon Jones has been arrested by the FBI, according to Tom Winter and Jonathan Dienst of NBC News.

Jones is reportedly being charged in a separate case from as many as 31 other people being charged Thursday in relation to illegal gambling, according to ABC News and Fox News. So far, the other named figures arrested by the FBI on Thursday include Miami Heat Guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach and former Detroit Pistons star Chauncey Billups.

Jones’ charges are related to criminal gambling operations that use inside information to place illegal wagers. He reportedly fed the information to co-defendants who in turn placed sports bets, according to Shams Charania and David Purdum of ESPN.

FBI Director Kash Patel will be announcing charges at a press conference on Thursday in New York City.

Rozier’s name has been tied to rumors of involvement in illegal gambling for months now, for which he was likely held out of Miami’s season opener against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Jones and Billups, however, are new names in relation to the NBA’s professional gambling scandal. Billups’ is reportedly tied to an illegal poker operation that’s tied to the Mafia, according to ESPN.

In 2024, former Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter was banned for life by the NBA over his role in illegal sports gambling, where he manipulated his performance in games he appeared in.

