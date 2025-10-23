Source: Radio ONE / 97.9 The Box

The streets are buzzing and hip-hop fans everywhere are hyped as two legendary labels — Cash Money Records and No Limit Records — get ready to face off in what’s shaping up to be one of the most talked-about Verzuz battles ever. From Birdman and Lil Wayne to Master P and Mystikal, these two Southern powerhouses defined an era of rap that changed the game forever. The energy is pure nostalgia mixed with New Orleans pride, and fans can’t wait to see which camp comes out on top when these iconic catalogs go head-to-head.

Before the battle begins, DJ Michael Watts is setting the tone with his exclusive Cash Money vs. No Limit Verzuz Mix, spinning all the hits that made both labels household names. Listen below in to relive those classic anthems and get in the right vibe for what’s sure to be a historic night for the culture. Don’t miss this warm-up.. it’s the perfect way to remind yourself why the South still runs the rap game.

Listen to the official DJ Michael Watts Mix below.

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix! was originally published on theboxhouston.com