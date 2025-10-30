Listen Live
Crime

Houston’s Viral “Brick Lady” Found Guilty in GoFundMe Scam

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Roda Osman
Source: Roda Osman / Courtesy of Harris County Jail

In 2023, Roda Osman became a viral figure on social media after claiming she was attacked by a man who hit her in the head with a brick for refusing to give him her phone number. Her emotional video sparked outrage and sympathy online, with thousands of users rushing to donate to a GoFundMe campaign she created in the aftermath. That fundraiser ultimately brought in more than $42,000 in donations.

However, what began as a shocking story of gender-based violence soon unraveled into a case of deception. According to court records, Osman told police that she had been walking on September 3, 2023, when a stranger assaulted her without warning. But investigators later uncovered surveillance footage that painted a much different picture of what actually took place that day.

Authorities say the video showed Osman engaged in both a verbal and physical altercation with a man, during which she struck him in the face with an unknown object. The man responded by hitting her in the face: Not with a brick, but with what appeared to be a plastic water bottle. Prosecutors said Osman’s viral version of events left out those critical details and was a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

On Wednesday, a jury found Osman guilty of theft for collecting funds under false pretenses. Instead of prison time, she was sentenced to 10 years of probation, 90 days in jail and a 10 year ban from social media.

The “brick lady” saga serves as a cautionary tale about the speed at which online narratives can spiral and the potential consequences of misinformation. What many initially saw as a tragic example of unprovoked violence turned out to be an elaborate lie—one that ultimately cost Osman her reputation and her freedom.

Houston’s Viral “Brick Lady” Found Guilty in GoFundMe Scam was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Our Favorite Moments MUTS 2025
35 Items
Entertainment

Our Favorite Moments from Majic Under The Stars 2025

Scarface Bday
Contests

Win 4 VIP Passes to Scarface’s 55th Birthday Bash & Concert

Halloween Houston
10 Items
Family & Parenting

10 Fun & Free Family Halloween Events in Houston

Philadelphia Eagles v Minnesota Vikings
Sports

Amazon Prime To Stream NFL Black Friday Game For Free

Sylvester Turner
Lifestyle

Sylvester Turner’s Belongings To Be Sold at Auction House

Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market
Contests

Tis The Season: Win Passes to The Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market

John Legend 'Darkness and Light'
Wellness

Most Adults Are Still Afraid Of The Dark

Entertainment

Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Congregation to Bring Food Instead of Tithes

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close