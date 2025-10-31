3 Spooky Cocktail Recipes For Your Halloween Festivities

Source: Nansan Houn / Getty

What’s better than candy on Halloween? A spooky good drink. Ghoulish gatherings look different as an adult. The costumes are more creative. The makeup is elevated. And the vibes are unmatched. Whether you’re hosting or a loyal partygoer bringing the booze, here’s three Halloween drink recipes for the afterlife…we mean after party!

Monster Mash Punch

This spellbinding punch blends bold, fruity Black Cherry Fizz and Blueberry Acai Lemonade with lemonade, then gets dressed up with fresh berries and orange slices for a colorful, hauntingly good treat.

INGREDIENTS



3 cans Seagram’s Escapes Black Cherry Fizz*

3 cans Seagram’s Escapes Blueberry Acai Lemonade*

1 quart Lemonade

Orange Slices and Blueberries

Garnish: Black Sugar

Optional: Eyeball Ice

INSTRUCTIONS

Make “eyeball ice” by freezing blueberries in round ice molds.

Combine Seagram’s Escapes with lemonade in a cauldron or bowl.

Add blueberries, orange slices, and eyeball ice.

Serve in black sugar rimmed glasses.

Monster Margarita

INGREDIENTS

2 cans Seagram’s Escapes Jamaican Me Smile

1 cup apple cider

1/2 cup tequila blanco

2 limes, juiced

1 lime, sliced

1 orange

Black sea salt, for rim

TOOLS

Pumpkin shaped cookie cutter

Halloween cocktail picks

INSTRUCTIONS

Prepare Fruit – Slice 1 lime into rounds. Use peel of half of an orange to create orange peel pumpkins with a cookie cutter. Slice the other half of the orange into thin slices. Prepare Glasses with Salt Rim – Add black sea salt to a shallow dish. Run a lime wedge around the rim of each cocktail glass. Submerge in the black salt until coated. Prepare Cocktail – Add Seagram’s Escapes Jamaican Me Smile, apple cider, tequila, lime slice and orange slices to a pitcher. Stir to combine. Divide into prepared glasses over ice. Garnish with an orange peel pumpkin and cocktail pick if desired.

Strawberry Cucumber Gin & Tonic

INGREDIENTS

1 7.5oz can Seagram’s Escapes Strawberry Daiquiri

3 slices cucumber, plus extra for garnish

1/2oz fresh lime juice

1oz gin

1/4 cup tonic water

Lime slice and strawberry, for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

Add cucumber slices and lime juice to a cocktail glass and muddle. Fill the glass with ice. Add gin, tonic water, and Seagram’s Escapes Strawberry Daiquiri, and stir. If desired, garnish with lime slices, cucumber slices, and a strawberry. Enjoy!

