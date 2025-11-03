Listen Live
‘Bel-Air’ Final Trailer: Snoop Dogg Cameo & Family Shifts

'Bel-Air' Final Trailer: Snoop Dogg Cameo, New Baby & Family Shifts

Published on November 3, 2025

Peacock's New Series "BEL-AIR" Premiere Party And Drive-Thru Screening Experience - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Several changes and surprises are in store for Peacock’s fourth and final season of Bel-Air.

In the trailer of the reimagined drama series based on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will and Carlton, played by Jabari Banks and Olly Sholotan, prepare for life after high school while Aunt Viv, played by Cassandra Freeman, is pregnant (which was hinted at the end of the show’s third season).

The trailer also features surprise cameos from Snoop Dogg, along with other co-stars, including Tyra Banks, OG Aunt Viv Janey Hubert and several others.

The fourth and final season will debut on Nov. 24 with the show’s first three episodes. New episodes will continue to drop weekly. The official description for season four stated:

“Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment. Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future. Together, both boys will help each other through this pivotal time in their lives. An unexpected power shift will threaten the brotherhood between Phil and Geoffrey, whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested. Viv struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective. It’s Ashley’s freshman year in high school and she’s working through a rebellious phase but quickly learns that the status quo may no longer serve her. Hilary goes on a journey of self-exploration.”

The series was inspired by the viral video created by Morgan Cooper that reimagined the fan-favorite 90s sitcom as a drama series. Cooper is also an executive producer on the series.

You can watch the trailer for Bel-Air season four below.

‘Bel-Air’ Final Trailer: Snoop Dogg Cameo, New Baby & Family Shifts was originally published on foxync.com

