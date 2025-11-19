C.J. Stroud Injury Update

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Backup QB Davis Mills will start for the Texans in their Week 12 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, as starter C.J. Stroud remains in concussion protocol. This will be Mills’ third consecutive start and fifth appearance this season. Mills has shown promise, completing 60.3% of his passes and averaging 283 yards per game in his two starts, with three touchdown passes and one interception. Bills head coach Sean McDermott praised Mills’ performance, noting that the Texans offense has been effective with him at the helm. The Bills will face a backup quarterback for the second time this season, having previously limited the Panthers’ Andy Dalton to 175 yards and an interception in a Week 8 victory.

