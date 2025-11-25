Tamar Apologizes to Trina

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Tamar Braxton is at odds with her sisters in the latest season of “The Braxtons” after receiving a cease and desist letter from the family attorney. Tensions escalate as Tamar assaults Trina Braxton and throws a drink at Towanda Braxton during a sister sitdown. Towanda disinvites Tamar from her wedding, leading Tamar to propose a retreat to resolve their issues. In a preview for the next episode, Trina agrees to talk with Tamar, while Toni expresses frustration with the situation. Tamar apologizes for her actions but tensions remain high among the sisters.



Trina admits to giving her lawyers information to their brother to file the Cease & Desist but that she didn't give anyone Tamar's address. That's why Trina had that look on her face at the table scene she knew what was going on 🤷🏾‍♀️ #TheBraxtons pic.twitter.com/BmZi6taaM2 — Nicole (@Nprezzed) November 21, 2025