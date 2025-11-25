Listen Live
Tamar Apologizes to Trina

Tamar Braxton Apologizes for Assaulting Trina Braxton + Trina Doesn't Accept Apology

Published on November 25, 2025

Trina Braxton's 50th Birthday Party Celebration
Tamar Braxton is at odds with her sisters in the latest season of “The Braxtons” after receiving a cease and desist letter from the family attorney. Tensions escalate as Tamar assaults Trina Braxton and throws a drink at Towanda Braxton during a sister sitdown. Towanda disinvites Tamar from her wedding, leading Tamar to propose a retreat to resolve their issues. In a preview for the next episode, Trina agrees to talk with Tamar, while Toni expresses frustration with the situation. Tamar apologizes for her actions but tensions remain high among the sisters.

