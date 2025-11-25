LAPD Refutes Report That Celeste Rivas’ Body Was Found Decapitated & Frozen In d4vd’s Trunk

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

More than two months after the discovery of Celeste Rivas’ body, the LAPD has begrudgingly begun releasing more information to the public after naming d4vd a suspect.

Los Angeles Police Captain Scot Williams told People that previous reports from places like TMZ that Rivas was found decapitated or frozen are false.

“Celeste’s body was not frozen,” Williams says. “She was not decapitated. The whole frozen thing doesn’t even make sense. Her body was in the car for weeks.”

Williams added that “Even if she had been frozen solid when she was put in the car (which there is NO evidence to suggest she was), five or more weeks in the trunk of a car in sweltering heat in the middle of summer would not have resulted in a partially frozen body being discovered on September 8th.”

But still, the investigation has remained purposely under wraps because a Los Angeles Police detective says revealing all the autopsy findings would impede the investigation.

LAPD Det. Joshua Byers filed a declaration where he wrote giving more information about the case to the public “will reveal or tend to reveal the ongoing investigation and the integrity of the investigation as well as the identity of witnesses and/or informants who are cooperating with law enforcement and the content of the information they have provided, which could endanger the lives of witnesses and/or compromise the investigation.”

So Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Craig Richman granted the request and ordered that the medical examiner’s findings be sealed.

The LAPD’s reports now conflict with TMZ’s from just a few days ago that said Rivas was “decapitated” and that “while the torso was intact, the limbs had been removed and cut into multiple pieces.” It said her remains were “partially frozen” and were thawing when they were found in the trunk of d4vd’s Tesla. His car was found sitting on the streets of Hollywood Hills in early September and was then taken to a tow yard. That’s when workers noticed a foul smell and called the police, who discovered the dead body of the 14-year-old.

Rumors of her being frozen even led TMZ to discover that the house d4vd rented — and was searched by LAPD— had a freezer large enough to hide her body.

