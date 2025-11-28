Savannah James’ Latest Look Mixes Luxe Pieces From Louis Vuitton With Upcycled Fashion & $50 Zara Shorts

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

As fashion girls, we love a good celebrity style moment. Whether it’s a red carpet stunner, a scene on TV, a courtside fit, or a quick flex on Instagram, we are obsessed. Many of us are zooming in, screenshotting, and taking notes for our own closets.

So, when Savannah James dropped her latest look on Instagram – mixing Louis Vuitton accessories with Zara denim shorts – we stopped mid-scroll.

Most of us already have a pair of Zara shorts tucked away. Or we can run out and grab them or something similar. Seeing Savannah style them with a custom jacket makes the look feel fresh and easy to recreate. There’s something fun about seeing celebrity fashion that feels accessible and still gives.

Further, who wouldn’t want to channel a little WAG energy? Thanks to Savannah, now we can try.

Savannah James High-Low Slay: The Details

Styled by Icon Tips, Savannah wore an oversized plaid puffer jacket in lime green, black, yellow, and blue. The piece brought the perfect mix of bold color and relaxed structure. Under the jacket, she kept it crisp with a striped button-down. Both were upcycled pieces from Natasha Zinko.

But it was Savannah’s Zara denim shorts that caught our eye, anchoring the fit. The bottoms brought in that easy, everyday feel that we love, while being paired with more avant-garde, trendy pieces.

To finish the look, Savannah slipped into a pair of rich brown Christian Zerotre over-the-knee boots — tall, sleek, and sharp enough to stand up to the oversized layers. She carried the metallic Louis Vuitton Speedy and topped things off with amber-tinted Louis Vuitton sunglasses that added a clean hit of warmth.

See more pics below from a carousel posted by Icon Tips.

Her signature blonde inches were bone-straight with a middle part — classic Savannah, sleek and intentional. The makeup was glowy and soft, giving her that effortless finish she always carries.

Savannah doesn’t post often, but when she does, we’re paying attention. As the matriarch of the James family, an entrepreneur in her own right, and an all-around fashion girl, she knows exactly how to show up. With a Beyoncé-like precision, Savannah gives us visuals when she’s ready. Every drop feels intentional, polished, and worth the wait.

Savannah James High-Low Slay: Snag The Shorts For Under $50

And for anyone wanting to re-create the vibe, Zara currently has a pair of cuffed denim shorts that give the same feel as Savannah’s. While we haven’t confirmed they’re the Akron native’s exact pair, they’re a close match — high-waisted, light indigo, and just under $50.

Shorts paired with tights or with boots are having a moment right now. So take a page from Savannah’s book and grab a pair for a fab look this season.

Savannah James’ Latest Look Mixes Luxe Pieces From Louis Vuitton With Upcycled Fashion & $50 Zara Shorts was originally published on hellobeautiful.com