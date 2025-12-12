Apple TV / Idris Elba / Hijack

The action shifts from a plane to a train and into season 2 of Hijack, but the drama is at an all-time high.

Idris Elba is back as business negotiator Sam Nelson, and just when he thought he could just chill after dealing with a hijacking on a flight from Dubai to London in the captivating first season of the show, he is back in another crazy situation.

The trailer for season 2 reveals that Elba will have to use his negotiation skills once again, this time to save a bunch of hostages on a train in the Berlin Underground.

While he is trying to diffuse the situation, literally and figuratively underground, above-ground law enforcement authorities are scrambling to help Nelson save those hostages. Still, they will bump heads with Nelson, who has his own methods.

Returning with Elba for season 2 of Hijack are Christine Adams, Max Beesley, and Archie Panjabi. Newcomers to the series include Christian Näthe, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Lisa Vicari, Toby Jones, Karima McAdams, and Christiane Paul.

Elba received an Emmy nomination for his performance in the first season of the show that quickly became one of Apple TV’s top shows.

Based on the trailer, he is likely to be looking at a second Emmy nomination. Hijack returns with an eight-episode second season starting Jan. 14, 2026.

You can peep the trailer below.

Idris Elba Puts His Negotiation Skills To The Test Once Again In Season 2 of Apple TV’s Hit Series ‘Hijack’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com