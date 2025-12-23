DK Metcalf Suspended For 2 Games For Swinging On Fan Who Denies Using N-Word

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

As expected, DK Metcalf’s not getting off easy for grabbing at a fan during Sunday’s game between his Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions.

The league has announced that the wide receiver will be forced to sit out the remaining two games of the regular season for “conduct detrimental to the NFL for initiating a physical confrontation with a fan.”

So he’ll be benched for weeks 17 and 18, which are games against the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens, and his absence just as the team was hitting its stride is a major inconvenience to their offensive plans.

“Metcalf’s actions violate league policy, which specifies that ‘players may not enter the stands or otherwise confront fans at any time on game day and … if a player makes unnecessary physical contact with a fan in any way that constitutes unsportsmanlike conduct or presents crowd-control issues and/or risk of injury, he will be held accountable,” the league said in a statement.

Metcalf is appealing the suspension, but if upheld, he’ll forfeit $45 million in future guarantees.

Video from Sunday’s game shows Metcalf walking up to a fan in the stands, grabbing the fan by the wig, and attempting to hit the fan in the face.

The fan, identified as Ryan Kennedy, said the assault was promoted by his calling Metcalf by his full name.

However, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson was the first to report on his Nightcap podcast that Kennedy allegedly called Metcalf the N-word and referred to his mother as a c-nt.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported similar findings, saying a source close to Metcalf told him the fan called his “mom a derogatory word and called Metcalf ‘something we both know you don’t call a black man.’”

Kennedy released a statement through his lawyer, denying that he ever used the N-word.

“Ryan Kennedy categorically denies using the ‘N-word,’ the ‘C-word,’ or any racial, misogynistic, or hate-based slur during the incident that occurred on Dec. 21, 2025 at Ford Field during the Pittsburgh Steelers-Detroit Lions game,” read the statement obtained by ESPN. “These allegations are completely false.”

As the facts still get sorted out, see how social media is reacting to the fan interaction below.