Movies

Avengers Doomsday Trailer

Marvel Studios Finally Reveals Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Return In Official Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

Published on December 30, 2025
Marvel Studios Panel At SDCC
Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

The new teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday features Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, praying for strength to return home to his daughter, Love. The trailer shows Thor’s emotional plea to be able to fight one more enemy and come back to his daughter as a father, not a warrior. Love is portrayed by Hemsworth’s real-life daughter, India Hemsworth. The teaser ends with the announcement that Thor will return in Avengers: Doomsday, set to release on Dec. 18, 2026.

